Retro tax: Vodafone moves to resolve dispute

British telecom major Vodafone Group has filed an application with the Indian tax authorities for settlement of the retrospective tax dispute, officials and the company stated.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has filed an application and that it has “always been confident” that no tax is due on the company. “We can confirm we have filed an application. We have always been confident that no tax liability arose in respect of our acquisition of the Indian business, and this was borne out by the decisions of the Supreme Court of India and the International Court of Arbitration,” it said.

The government had in August brought in The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act 2021 stating that no tax demand shall be raised for any indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before May 28, 2012.

The government had in 2012 retrospectively amended the Income-tax Act. This was in response to a Supreme Court verdict, which had held that Vodafone cannot be taxed for a 2007 transaction that involved its purchase of a 67 per cent stake in Hutchison Whampoa for $11 billion. Later in 2014, the government again used the same section to raise tax demand against Cairn Energy Plc for restructuring done in 2006.

On October 13, the Finance Ministry had notified rules to facilitate settlement of the retrospective tax dispute with such companies. The ‘Relaxation of Validation (Section 119 of the Finance Act, 2012) Rules, 2021’, prescribed the forms and conditions for the declaration to be filed by the company for settling its case. Vodafone had 45 days to approach the government for a settlement, a timeline ended in November.

With this, as many as 15 companies against whom retrospective tax demands were raised have approached the government to settle cases.