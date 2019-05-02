Resolution of Jaypee Infratech: Govt clears NBCC’s revised plan

The government on Wednesday cleared state-owned company NBCC’s revised resolution plan for takeover of debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd under the insolvency process.

Advertising

The approval to the NBCC proposal came even as lenders to Jaypee Infratech started the voting process on April 30.

In a filing to the BSE, NBCC said that various government departments have conveyed their approval to the revised offer for taking over Jaypee Infratech.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has “communicated its approval with concurrence/consultation with Department of Expenditure, NITI Aayog and DIPAM for takeover of Jaypee Infratech Ltd by NBCC,” the filing read.

Advertising

With all government approvals in place, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) may put the bid of NBCC to vote as well. In its meeting on April 26, the CoC of Jaypee Infratech decided not to consider NBCC’s revised bid as the same was subject to approval of various government authorities. NBCC had sought some more time to take all the necessary approvals.

However, the lenders decided to put to vote the offer of Suraksha Realty-led consortium. Financial creditors and homebuyers are currently voting on Suraksha Realty’s bid. The voting process started on Tuesday (April 30) and would conclude on May 3.

After its bid got rejected by lenders, NBCC wrote to Jaypee Infratech’s interim resolution professional Anuj Jain that the company was interested in taking over the Jaypee group firm and demanded that the revised offer be considered on merit as it safeguards interest of financial creditors and homebuyers.

“NBCC continues to be very interested in the resolution process and accord the interest of homebuyers, utmost priority,” the company said in its letter, as per a PTI report.

Jaypee Infratech has to deliver flats to nearly 20,000 homebuyers, but the project has been stuck as the company ran out of funds.

To protect financial creditors’ interest, NBCC said it has offered Rs 5,000 crore worth land as well as 100 per cent equity of Yamuna Expressway, the only cash generating asset with Jaypee Infratech.

“We are confident that our proposal will safeguard the interest of the homebuyers and the lenders. Therefore, we request the CoC to consider our proposal on merit,” NBCC said in the letter.

The crisis-hit Jaypee Group’s promoters too have made a fresh attempt to retain control over its realty arm Jaypee Infratech by seeking the support of homebuyers for its debt resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Jaypee Group chairman Manoj Gaur has promised to infuse Rs 2,000 crore to complete the apartments over the next four years. The group had submitted a Rs 10,000-crore plan before lenders in April 2018 as well, but the same was not accepted.

In 2017, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech. The realty firm has an outstanding debt of nearly Rs 9,800 crore. In the first round of insolvency proceedings, the Rs 7,350 crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha group, was rejected by lenders as it was found to be substantially lower than the company’s net worth and assets.

Advertising

In October 2018, the resolution professional started a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT’s direction. Jaypee Group’s flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) had submitted Rs 750 crore in the registry of the Supreme Court for the refund to buyers and the amount is lying with the NCLT. Jaypee Infratech is a subsidiary of JAL.