Renault Kwid MY21 launched in India: Price, features and more

French carmaker Renault has launched a new version of its popular hatchback Kwid as part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations.

Named as Kwid MY21, the hatchback is available in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options and comes with dual front airbags.

The new Renault Kwid MY21 is available at a price starting from Rs 4.06 lakh.

Apart from this, the Climber edition of the Kwid MY21 will be available in dual-tone exterior in White colour with black roof along with the new features like electric ORVM (Outside Rear View Mirror) and day and night IRVM (Inside Rear View Mirror).

In addition to various active and passive safety features, it also features front driver side pyrotech and pretensioner, Renault India said in a statement.

Renault has announced special offers for the customers in September, offering maximum benefits of up to Rs 80,000 on select variants across its product range, which can be availed while purchasing new Renault vehicle during this period.

The automaker has launched specific offers for its customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa from September 1-10 to celebrate the festive season in the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chathurthi.