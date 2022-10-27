Remain committed, evaluating next steps: Google on Rs 936-cr CCI fine

Stating that it remains committed to its users and developers, Google India on Wednesday said that it is reviewing the Competition Commission of India’s order to evaluate the next steps.

“Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide. And by keeping costs low, our model has powered India’s digital transformation and expanded access to hundreds of millions of Indians,” Google India said in a statement.

The CCI imposed a total fine of Rs 2,274 crore on Google in a span of last five days. On Tuesday, it slapped a fresh Rs 936-crore fine on the company for abusing its dominant market position on its Android mobile app store and ordered it not to prevent app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India.

Last week on Thursday, it had slapped a fine of Rs 1,338 crore on the tech major for abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone operating system.

Last week, Google said that Android has created more choice for everyone and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world.

“The CCI’s decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians who trust Android’s security features, and raising the cost of mobile devices for Indians,” a Google spokesperson said, adding that the company will review the decision to evaluate next steps.

Appeals against CCI orders can be filed in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). FE