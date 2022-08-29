scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Reliance to stream AGM on virtual reality platform, five social media platforms

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will virtually address shareholders at the 45th annual general meeting on Monday afternoon.

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will virtually address shareholders at the 45th annual general meeting (Image: Bloomberg/file)

Reliance Industries will on Monday broadcast its annual shareholder meeting simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM.

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will virtually address shareholders at the 45th annual general meeting on Monday afternoon in the immersive and interactive 3D world of metaverse, sources said.

It will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) simultaneously on a virtual reality platform, while also live broadcasting it on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.

Powered by GMetri, the Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform is designed for a user to virtually walk through a lounge, and explore business-wise highlights of the company’s annual report 2021-22 in an interactive manner by entering and exiting different virtual rooms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

GMetri is an easy-to-use no-code XR platform for businesses to create, share and track training modules, online stores, product showcases, and immersive tours.

Extended Reality (XR) is an umbrella term encapsulating Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and everything in between.

Sources said the immersive experience can be enjoyed by everyone on commonly used mobile or desktop screens, although specialized 3D VR eye-wear can enrich the experience to a large extent.

Advertisement

Besides, Reliance will be adding two more social media platforms – Koo and Instagram – to its list of digital avenues to broadcast its AGM live this year to digital viewers. It will be available for live viewing starting 1400 hrs on Monday on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, they said.

Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM.

The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple ‘hi’ message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.

Advertisement

All this takes place in a conversational manner within the familiar WhatsApp environment that encourages greater user engagement, they said adding at the time of last AGM in June 2021, the chatbot handled over a lakh queries successfully with a high degree of accuracy.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:20:03 pm
Next Story

‘Forced to leave home’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process
NEET PG 2022

SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Folding in more usability
Tech Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement