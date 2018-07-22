Reliance Power quarterly 1 net rises 2.8% to Rs 237 crore

Reliance Power, reported a marginal growth, 2.8 per cent. (Express Photo: Janak Rathod) Reliance Power, reported a marginal growth, 2.8 per cent. (Express Photo: Janak Rathod)

Reliance Power, the Anil Ambani-led power generation company, reported a marginal growth, 2.8 per cent, in its consolidated net profit to Rs 237 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018 led by lower tax outgo, even as total income, and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation dropped around 14 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. The operating margins or margins from earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), however, was up by 370 basis points to 45.9 per cent.

EBITDA dropped 6.3 per cent to Rs 1,089 crore in the quarter, while total income dropped 13.88 per cent to Rs 2,370 crore. Expenses were lower at Rs 2,073.56 crore compared with Rs 2,425 crore a year ago.

The net profit was supported by lower tax outgo of Rs 59.66 crore compared with Rs 96 crore a year ago.

The company’s plant load factor (PLF) from coal-based power plants barring 3,960-Mw Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP), dropped in April-June quarter compared with same quarter last year. The 1200-Mw Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh operated at a PLF of 63 per cent compared with 86 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

The total volume generated from the plant in April-June was 1,659 million units compared with 2,245 million a year ago. FE

