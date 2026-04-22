Reliance Power CFO, 2 others held for ‘forgery’, ‘tender fraud’ worth crores

The arrests were conducted by the EOW team, led by Inspector Laxman Kumar and Sub-Inspector Ghanshyam under the supervision of DCP Goswami, after tracking the financial and communication trail allegedly linking the accused.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested the chief financial officer of Reliance Power Limited, along with two others, for their alleged involvement in a high-value bank guarantee fraud linked to a government tender.

The accused — identified as Ashok Kumar Pal (50), the CFO of Reliance Power Ltd, Partha Sarathi Biswal (54), managing director of Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink Pvt Ltd, and Kolkata-based Amarnath Dutta (50) — were arrested on April 15 in connection with a case registered at the EOW police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Subodh Kumar Goswami. He added that they have been sent to police custody till April 23.