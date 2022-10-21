scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Reliance posts flat profit on weak refining margins, export tax

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit was 136.56 billion Indian rupees ($1.65 billion) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 136.8 billion rupees a year earlier.

Reliance JIO, Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani at the exhibition during the launch of 5G services at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Saturday. Express photo by Praveen Khanna 01.10.2022. *** Local Caption *** Reliance JIO, Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani at the exhibition during the launch of 5G services at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 01.10.2022, Saturday.( Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Reliance Industries Ltd , India’s most valuable company, on Friday posted a near-flat quarterly profit as export tax on refined fuels and weak refining margins dented performance at its mainstay oil-to-chemical business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit was 136.56 billion Indian rupees ($1.65 billion) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 136.8 billion rupees a year earlier.

“Performance of our O2C business reflect subdued demand and weak margin environment across downstream chemical products,” Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance, said in a statement.

The oil-to-chemical (O2C) business that witnessed a great run over the past few quarters on higher demand for transportation fuels, helped by cheap Russian crude, saw refinery margins cooling off from record highs in the quarter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

A bigger shock came in the form of windfall tax on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel levied by the Indian government.

The export duty adversely impacted profit for the quarter by 40.39 billion rupees, Reliance said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the O2C segment dropped 5.9% year-on-year to 119.68 billion rupees.

Advertisement

Reliance also shut a crude distillation unit and gasoline making fluid catalytic cracker at Jamnagar in Gujarat in September for usual maintenance.

The retail business, which suffered the most in coronavirus-led lockdowns, saw revenue growth of 42.9% in the quarter as footfalls continued to surge, while the telecom unit Reliance Jio reported a 28% rise in profit.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:30:13 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Woman out to buy used furniture through ad on Facebook duped of Rs 2.07 lakh

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement