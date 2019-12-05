Reliance Jio increases tariffs by up to 39%; rates still below rivals

Jio is also offering 1.5GB data per day with 28 days validity at Rs 199, which is 20 per cent cheaper than its competitors. For a similar plan, Bharti is charging Rs 248 and Vodafone Idea Rs 249. Jio is also offering 1.5GB data per day with 28 days validity at Rs 199, which is 20 per cent cheaper than its competitors. For a similar plan, Bharti is charging Rs 248 and Vodafone Idea Rs 249.

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced new tariff plans, which are about 15-20 per cent cheaper compared to the revised tariffs of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. Jio’s new tariffs imply that the company has hiked prices to the tune of 39 per cent .

Jio is offering plans with 28 days validity that come with 2GB data at Rs 129, which is 15 per cent cheaper than what Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are offering. Similarly, Jio is also offering 1.5GB data per day with 28 days validity at Rs 199, which is 20 per cent cheaper than its competitors. For a similar plan, Bharti is charging Rs 248 and Vodafone Idea Rs 249.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio, on Sunday announced new, higher tariff plans. In the case of Bharti and Vodafone, the new revised tariffs have come into effect from December 3, while Reliance Jio had said that its revised tariffs will come into effect from December 6.

Jio had said that it proposes to hike tariffs by up to 40 per cent but will also offer 300 per cent more benefits.

The most affordable plan of Rs 98 with validity of 28 days is now 31 per cent more expensive as it costs Rs 129. However, while the earlier plan did not give inter-connect usage (IUC) minutes, the new plan will offer 1,000 IUC minutes. Also, prices have gone up in another 28 day plan of Rs 149, which is now up 33 per cent to Rs 199.

Earlier, the plan did not offer any IUC minutes but the new Rs 199 plan comes with 1,000 IUC minutes.

The tariff hikes for Bharti and Vodafone were in the range of 15-50 per cent. —FE

