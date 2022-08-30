scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Reliance Jio 5G in 4 metros within 2 months: Mukesh Ambani at AGM

Jio, which had emerged as the largest bidder in the 5G spectrum auctions held earlier this month, had purchased airwaves worth more than Rs 88,000 crore.

Jio 5G will roll out by Diwali this year. (Image: screenshot from RIL feed)

Reliance Jio will roll out high-speed mobile internet services on its 5G network by Diwali in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said Monday. The company has committed an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore into network deployment, he said.

“Within the next two months, by Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including the metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, we plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month. By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country,” Ambani said addressing RIL’s 45th annual general meeting.

Read |Reliance Jio to bring Standalone (SA) 5G to India starting Diwali: What does it mean for you?

Jio, which had emerged as the largest bidder in the 5G spectrum auctions held earlier this month, had purchased airwaves worth more than Rs 88,000 crore. It was the only company of the four participants to have acquired spectrum in the premium 700 MHz band. Ambani said that Jio will deploy its 5G network on the ‘standalone’ architecture, a choice that demands higher infrastructure costs, compared to ‘non-standalone mode’ that is being tested by its rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The standalone 5G network, which operates independently from 4G core infrastructure, also requires an evolved device ecosystem that is compatible with the network. Notably, Ambani also said Monday that Jio was working with Google, which makes the Android operating system, to launch budget 5G devices. “We are working with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones for India,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
Explained |How will its ‘standalone’ architecture work?

The company had earlier emphasised that it is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period, backed by nationwide fibre presence, an all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, an indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem. Ambani, during the AGM, said with 5G in place, Jio will launch billions of smart sensors with connected intelligence that will trigger the Internet of Things and fuel the fourth Industrial Revolution. “It will connect every one, every place and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data,” he said.

Explained

New frontiers in tech

5G will not only reduce latency and allow much faster downloads, it will make it easy for several devices to connect to each other, unleashing a much more immersive experience.

Ambani said that Reliance will invest Rs 75,000 crore in expanding capacities in the core petrochemical and oil business. The company will add a fifth Giga Factory of power electronics in addition to the four Giga Factories for solar panels, energy storage, electrolysers and fuel cells announced last year.

In addition to these announcements, Ambani also laid down the conglomerate’s succession plans. He said that Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani have taken up leadership roles in the group’s telecom and retail businesses, respectively. Ambani’s younger son Anant has joined Reliance’s new energy business.

Advertisement

Isha Ambani said that Reliance Retail will soon venture into the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space and offer high-quality, affordable products. “We will soon start marketing quality goods produced by tribals and other marginalised communities across India,” she said. Apart from that, she also announced the integration of the group’s grocery and daily needs delivery arm JioMart with WhatsApp, wherein users will be able to place JioMart orders on WhatsApp itself and complete the transaction within the chat app. The integration was believed to be among the reasons behind WhatsApp-parent Meta’s investment of $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms in 2020.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:20:51 am
Next Story

Man “falls” from 14th floor, dies; police rule out foul play

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement