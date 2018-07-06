Reliance Industries to create hybrid, online-to-offline commerce platform: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said RIL will create a hybrid, online-to-offline ‘new commerce platform’ that will bring together customers and over three crore small merchants and shop-keepers all over India.

“As Reliance transitions to become a technology platform company, we see our biggest growth opportunity in creating a hybrid, online-to-offline new comemrce platform. We shall create this by integrating and synergising the power of Reliance Retail’s physical marketplace with the fabulous strengths of Jio’s digital infrastructure and services,” he said at the RIL AGM.

“This platform will bring together… 35 crore and growing customer footfalls at Reliance Retail stores, 21.5 crore and growing Jio connectivity customers, targeted 5 crore Jio giga homes and most importantly, all the 3 crore small merchants and shop-keepers all over India who provide the last-mile physical market connectivity,” he said.

“Hence, we will integrate the physical and digital marketplaces in a uniquely collaborative Bharat-India Jodo enterprise. We see merchants and small shop owners as critical customer interaction and fulfilment points, who will share a mutually beneficial win-win relationship with us,” he said.

