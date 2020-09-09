Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2020 9:45:36 am
Oil-to-telecom heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) on Wednesday announced that Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore into its retail subsidiary Reliance Retail (RRVL). The investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.
Silver Lake’s investment will translate into a 1.75 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis, the company informed in an exchange filing to the BSE.
More to follow
