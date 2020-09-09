Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

Customers stand outside a Reliance Fresh Ltd. store in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Oil-to-telecom heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) on Wednesday announced that Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore into its retail subsidiary Reliance Retail (RRVL). The investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Silver Lake’s investment will translate into a 1.75 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis, the company informed in an exchange filing to the BSE.

More to follow

