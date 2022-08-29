Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: Chairman Mukesh Ambani to address at 2 pm

Reliance AGM 2022 Live: Reliance Industries 45th AGM to be held today. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is likely to make some key announcements regarding Telecom, O2C, Retail and E-commerce businesses. (File photo: Reuters)

RIL AGM 2022 Live: Oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) will hold its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) today. RIL’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders at 2 pm.

For the first time, RIL will broadcast its annual shareholder meeting simultaneously on a virtual reality platform along with five social media platforms.

Powered by GMetri, the Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform is designed for a user to virtually walk through a lounge, and explore business-wise highlights of the company’s annual report 2021-22 in an interactive manner by entering and exiting different virtual rooms.