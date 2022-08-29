scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Live now

Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: Chairman Mukesh Ambani to address at 2 pm

Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the company's 45th annual general meeting (AGM) today.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2022 1:04:43 pm
Reliance AGM | Reliance AGM 2022 Live | RIL AGM 2022 Live | Mukesh Ambani | JIOReliance AGM 2022 Live: Reliance Industries 45th AGM to be held today. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is likely to make some key announcements regarding Telecom, O2C, Retail and E-commerce businesses. (File photo: Reuters)

RIL AGM 2022 Live: Oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) will hold its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) today. RIL’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders at 2 pm.

For the first time, RIL will broadcast its annual shareholder meeting simultaneously on a virtual reality platform along with five social media platforms.

Powered by GMetri, the Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform is designed for a user to virtually walk through a lounge, and explore business-wise highlights of the company’s annual report 2021-22 in an interactive manner by entering and exiting different virtual rooms.

Live Blog

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address Reliance Industries' 45th AGM and make announcements regarding the company's plans for the coming fiscal. Follow this space for all the key announcements:

13:04 (IST)29 Aug 2022
Succession, spinoffs in focus in Mukesh Ambani’s big speech

Mukesh Ambani’s once-a-year speech to investors has over time evolved into an eagerly-awaited pronouncement on his $222 billion empire akin to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

This year, investors in the Indian billionaire’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will be looking for insight around the conglomerate’s 5G rollout, how Ambani plans to unlock the value of his telecommunications and retail units through separate listings, and when and how his children will take over the reins. CLICK HERE to read

12:54 (IST)29 Aug 2022
Reliance to stream AGM on virtual reality platform, five social media platforms

Reliance Industries will on Monday broadcast its annual shareholder meeting simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM.

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will virtually address shareholders at the 45th annual general meeting on Monday afternoon in the immersive and interactive 3D world of metaverse, sources said. CLICK HERE to read

12:53 (IST)29 Aug 2022
Ambani pegs green energy biz to outshine other Reliance units

Reliance Industries (RIL) expects green energy, the new growth engine for the group, to outshine its other businesses in 5-7 years, even as the company would expand its existing businesses to newer frontiers.

According to chairman & managing director Mukesh Ambani, RIL has embarked on this journey with a “vision to repeat” the feat it achieved in wireless broadband. “Over the next 12 months our investments across the green energy value chain will gradually start going live, scaling up over the next couple of years,” he said in the company’s annual report. CLICK HERE to read

12:51 (IST)29 Aug 2022
RIL invests Rs 30,000 crore in retail in FY22; to accelerate store expansion, e-commerce

Reliance Industries invested Rs 30,000 crore (around USD 3.76 billion) in its retail business and added 2,500 stores, taking the total storecount to 15,196 in FY22.

Besides, Reliance Retail added 11.1 million square feet of warehousing space during the year, nearly doubling the warehousing space to 22.7 million square feet, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in the annual report for FY22. CLICK HERE to read

12:48 (IST)29 Aug 2022
Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for second year in row

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani for the second year in a row drew no salary from his flagship firm Reliance Industries in the last fiscal as he voluntarily gave up remuneration in light of the pandemic hitting the business and economy.

In its latest annual report, Reliance said Ambani’s remuneration for the financial year 2020-21 was “nil”. CLICK HERE to read

12:42 (IST)29 Aug 2022
Reliance Jio reports 24% rise in quarterly profit

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, reported a 24% rise in quarterly net profit, as it added more subscribers. CLICK HERE to read

12:36 (IST)29 Aug 2022
Where to watch RIL AGM?

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani will address the 45th AGM today at 2 pm. Here's how you can watch the shareholders' meet live:

JioMeet: https://jiomeet.jio.com/meetingportal/rilagm/joinmeeting

Youtube: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE

Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7

Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM 2022 will live-streamed across various platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:15:45 pm