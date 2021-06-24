Reliance AGM 2021 Live Updates: RIL virtual AGM to begin at 2 pm today

Reliance AGM 2021 Live: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is likely to make some key announcements regarding O2C, Retail and E-commerce businesses. (File photo: Reuters)

RIL AGM 2021 Live Updates: Oil to telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) will host its 44th annual general meeting (AGM). This would be the company’s second virtual AGM following the coronavirus pandemic. The AGM is expected to start at 2:00 pm and will be aired across various platforms.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make some key announcements regarding the company’s oil and petrochemical business as well as retail and e-commerce businesses.

There are some rumours that Saudi Aramco Chairman and Governor of Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan may be inducted on the board of RIL. Separately, there might be some key announcements regarding Reliance Retail and e-commerce businesses such as JioMart and NetMeds.

This apart, the company is also expected to make some major announcements regarding its telecom venture Reliance Jio. Follow LIVE updates about Jio.