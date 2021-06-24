scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Reliance AGM 2021 Live Updates: RIL virtual AGM to begin at 2 pm today

RIL AGM 2021, Reliance Industries AGM 2021 Announcements Live Updates: Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest company in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap) will hold its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) today at 2 pm. Catch all the LIVE updates regarding oil to chemicals (O2C), retail business and more.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2021 1:46:01 pm
ril, ril agm 2021, ril agm 2021 live, reliance agm 2021, ril agm meeting, reliance agm, reliance agm 2021, reliance agm live, reliance annual general meeting 2021, reliance annual general meeting, reliance agm meeting 2021, ril agm speech, mukesh ambhani, reliance agm live, live reliance agm newsReliance AGM 2021 Live: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is likely to make some key announcements regarding O2C, Retail and E-commerce businesses. (File photo: Reuters)

RIL AGM 2021 Live Updates: Oil to telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) will host its 44th annual general meeting (AGM). This would be the company’s second virtual AGM following the coronavirus pandemic. The AGM is expected to start at 2:00 pm and will be aired across various platforms.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make some key announcements regarding the company’s oil and petrochemical business as well as retail and e-commerce businesses.

There are some rumours that Saudi Aramco Chairman and Governor of Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan may be inducted on the board of RIL. Separately, there might be some key announcements regarding Reliance Retail and e-commerce businesses such as JioMart and NetMeds.

This apart, the company is also expected to make some major announcements regarding its telecom venture Reliance Jio. Follow LIVE updates about Jio.

 

Live Blog

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make some key announcements regarding the company's oil and petrochemical and retail businesses at Reliance Industries' 44th AGM.

13:46 (IST)24 Jun 2021
Mukesh Ambani drew nil salary in the financial year 2020-21

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani drew no salary from his flagship firm Reliance Industries Ltd in the fiscal year ended March 31 as he voluntarily gave up remuneration in light of the pandemic hitting the business and the economy.

In its latest annual report, Reliance said Ambani’s remuneration for financial year 2020-21 was “nil.” In the previous fiscal year, he drew a Rs 15 crore salary from the company – the same as in the previous 11 years. Click here to read

13:38 (IST)24 Jun 2021
Road ahead for RIL: Affordable smartphone, tie-ups with FB, Google

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday said it is working with Microsoft to enhance adoption of leading technologies like data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive services, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Strategic initiatives along with Facebook and Google will enhance consumer service offerings and facilitate greater digital inclusion in India,” RIL said in its Annual Report for FY21. Click here to read

13:10 (IST)24 Jun 2021
RIL shares trade nearly 1.5 per cent lower ahead of 44th AGM

Ahead of its 44th AGM, the shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were trading nearly 1.5 per cent lower.

At 1:03 pm, the RIL stock was at Rs 2,173 apiece, down 1.47 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It had hit an intraday high of Rs 2,214.60 and a low of Rs 2,170.00.

Source: NSE
12:56 (IST)24 Jun 2021
Saudi Aramco representative may get inducted to Reliance Industries board: HSBC Global Research

Saudi Aramco chairman and Governor of the Kingdom’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, may be inducted on the board of Reliance Industries Ltd, a precursor to a USD 15 billion deal, reports said.

An announcement of Al-Rumayyan’s induction on the RIL board or the board of the newly carved oil-to-chemical (O2C) unit may come as early as at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on June 24. Click here to read

Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM 2021 will be live-streamed across various platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd