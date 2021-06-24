Reliance AGM 2021 Live Updates: RIL virtual AGM to begin at 2 pm today

RIL AGM 2021 Live Updates: Oil to telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) will host its 44th annual general meeting (AGM). This would be the company’s second virtual AGM following the coronavirus pandemic. The AGM is expected to start at 2:00 pm and will be aired across various platforms.
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make some key announcements regarding the company’s oil and petrochemical business as well as retail and e-commerce businesses.
There are some rumours that Saudi Aramco Chairman and Governor of Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan may be inducted on the board of RIL. Separately, there might be some key announcements regarding Reliance Retail and e-commerce businesses such as JioMart and NetMeds.
This apart, the company is also expected to make some major announcements regarding its telecom venture Reliance Jio. Follow LIVE updates about Jio.
Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani drew no salary from his flagship firm Reliance Industries Ltd in the fiscal year ended March 31 as he voluntarily gave up remuneration in light of the pandemic hitting the business and the economy.
In its latest annual report, Reliance said Ambani’s remuneration for financial year 2020-21 was “nil.” In the previous fiscal year, he drew a Rs 15 crore salary from the company – the same as in the previous 11 years. Click here to read
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday said it is working with Microsoft to enhance adoption of leading technologies like data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive services, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
“Strategic initiatives along with Facebook and Google will enhance consumer service offerings and facilitate greater digital inclusion in India,” RIL said in its Annual Report for FY21. Click here to read
Ahead of its 44th AGM, the shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were trading nearly 1.5 per cent lower.
At 1:03 pm, the RIL stock was at Rs 2,173 apiece, down 1.47 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It had hit an intraday high of Rs 2,214.60 and a low of Rs 2,170.00.
Saudi Aramco chairman and Governor of the Kingdom’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, may be inducted on the board of Reliance Industries Ltd, a precursor to a USD 15 billion deal, reports said.
An announcement of Al-Rumayyan’s induction on the RIL board or the board of the newly carved oil-to-chemical (O2C) unit may come as early as at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on June 24. Click here to read