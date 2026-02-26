Reliance Industries restructures AI arm, Meta picks up 30% stake

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd has completed allotting 30% of its stake to Facebook Overseas, a subsidiary of US-based technology giant Meta Platforms, for Rs 256.6 crore.
It allotted the remaining 70% stake to Reliance Intelligence, another subsidiary of RIL incorporated in September 2025, for Rs 596.6 crore.
Reliance Enterprise Intelligence will develop, market, and distribute enterprise AI services, the parent company had said in its press release earlier.
This brings the completion of the joint venture agreement that the parent company RIL had announced alongside Meta Platforms on the same terms back in October 2025.
The partnership between the two titans was first announced at Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting (AGM) in August 2025, wherein the company said the AI venture would leverage Meta’s open-source Llama AI models.
In return, Reliance had pledged to provide its digital infrastructure and access to its vast network of enterprises for distribution.
The partnership aimed to provide two products — an enterprise AI platform-as-a-service and pre-configured AI services for industries such as sales, finance, and IT, with a focus on lowering costs.
It is a part of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s vision of a deeper and holistic partnership with technology majors globally in order to build advanced AI capabilities in India, as announced in the AGM.
This joint venture expanded the partnership between the two, which had begun in 2020 when Facebook had invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, the subsidiary that houses Reliance’s digital and telecom services.
That had given the US major a 10% stake in the subsidiary, making it the largest minority shareholder.
The investment comes at a time when global players are stepping up AI infrastructure spending, but others have also faced the heat due to the increased spending.
Some sections believe giants such as Microsoft and Meta are likely to struggle recouping the massive investments they have made in AI.
Reports suggest that the majority of the enterprises in the US that have adopted AI have not yet seen a substantial return on their investments.
The dilemma is also visible in the stock market. Shares of Nvidia have only risen around 4% in the first two months of 2026 after a record-breaking run last year. Microsoft has sunk around 16%.
Others, such as Meta and Google-parent Alphabet, have remained sideways. The Indian IT sector also had to bear the brunt with the Nifty IT index crashing around 20% in February alone.
Thus, with the future of AI and the extent of returns it would deliver remaining uncertain, and the business models of Indian IT majors also hanging in the air, only time will tell what lies ahead for Reliance’s AI push.
While traditional IT majors have been teaming up with global tech and AI giants such as Microsoft and Nvidia for AI adoption for quite some time, this will be a new segment for Reliance.