Reliance Industries restructures AI arm, Meta picks up 30% stake

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd has completed allotting 30% of its stake to Facebook Overseas, a subsidiary of US-based technology giant Meta Platforms, for Rs 256.6 crore.

It allotted the remaining 70% stake to Reliance Intelligence, another subsidiary of RIL incorporated in September 2025, for Rs 596.6 crore.

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence will develop, market, and distribute enterprise AI services, the parent company had said in its press release earlier.

This brings the completion of the joint venture agreement that the parent company RIL had announced alongside Meta Platforms on the same terms back in October 2025.

The partnership between the two titans was first announced at Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting (AGM) in August 2025, wherein the company said the AI venture would leverage Meta’s open-source Llama AI models.