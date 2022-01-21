scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Reliance Industries Q3 consolidated net profit jumps 41.58% on-year to Rs 18,549 crore

Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, up from Rs 13,101 crore year-ago.

Updated: January 21, 2022 8:34:49 pm
A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, India January 16, 2017. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Reliance Industries (RIL), the country’s largest corporate in terms of market capitalisation, reported a 41.58 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 18,549 crore for the December quarter (Q3).

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,101 crore in the corresponding period year ago while it had a profit of Rs Rs 13,680 crore in the September quarter, according to RIL’s exchange filing to the stock exchanges.

RIL’s consolidated revenue for Q3 stood at Rs 191,271 crore, up 54.25 per cent on-year from Rs 123,997 crore, the statement showed.

 

More to follow

