Reliance Industries posts Rs 13,248 crore net profit for June quarter

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: July 30, 2020 8:31:20 pm
Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter on the back of exceptional income.
Net profit was Rs 10,141 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company said it recognised exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore from stake sale.
