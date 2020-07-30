scorecardresearch
Reliance Industries posts Rs 13,248 crore net profit for June quarter

Net profit was Rs 10,141 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company said it recognised exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore from stake sale.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: July 30, 2020 8:31:20 pm
ril-agm-mukesh-ambani-759 Reliance Industries (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani. (Screengrab, source: YouTube/TheFlameOfTruth)

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter on the back of exceptional income.

