Reliance Industries Limited Q2 financial results highlights

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) performance for the second quarter (FY 2019-20) will be announced in a short while. RIL’s CFO Alok Agarwal will highlight the financial and operational performance of the company.

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade, news agency PTI reported.

The company’s market valuation zoomed to Rs 9,05,214 crore on the BSE during the day. However, at close of trade, the company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) settled at Rs 8,97,179.47 crore.

Shares of the country’s most valued company rose by 1.37 per cent to close at Rs 1,415.30 ahead of its earnings announcement. During the day, it spurted 2.28 per cent to a record Rs 1,428.

In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation.

In another development, a report by regulator Trai showed on Friday that Reliance Jio, currently the country’s most profitable telecom firm, was the only net gainer adding 84.45 lakh subscribers in August, while other telecom operators including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were on the losing side.

-With PTI inputs