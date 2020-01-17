Watch LIVE: RIL to shortly announce financial results for Q3

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will announce their December 2019 quarter results. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will announce their December 2019 quarter results.

Ahead of the scheduled declaration of its December 2019 quarter earnings, shares of Reliance Industries Friday closed nearly 3 per cent higher. The scrip of the country’s most valued firm jumped 2.79 per cent to close at Rs 1,580.65 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 3 per cent to Rs 1,584.80.

At the NSE, it gained 2.80 per cent to close at Rs 1,581. With the rise in its share price, the company’s market valuation also moved up by Rs 27,243.11 crore to Rs 10,02,009.11 crore on the BSE.

