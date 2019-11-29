Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh crore m-cap

During the day, RIL shares jumped 0.90 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,584 on the BSE. During the day, RIL shares jumped 0.90 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,584 on the BSE.

Reliance Industries (RIL) has become the first Indian listed company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation mark on exchanges, after its m-cap rose to Rs 10,01,555 crore ($ 140.7 billion) and the stock gained 0.65 per cent to close at Rs 1,579.95 on the BSE on Thursday.

Market capitalisation is the total market value of the company’s listed shares held by shareholders. As the promoters — Mukesh Ambani — hold over 50 per cent in the company, the value of the promoter group’s holding is over Rs 500,000 crore, or $70.27 billion.

During the day, RIL shares jumped 0.90 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,584. “It was only a matter of time for Mukesh Ambani’s company to test this milestone, considering the past investments made in consumer-facing sectors like telecom and retail. These investments have yielded fruitful results for the company and has been consistently increasing their share in the overall profits,” said Ajit Mishra, VP—Research, Religare Broking.

TCS is India’s second most valued firm, with a market valuation of Rs 779,501 crore, followed by HDFC Bank with a market capitalisation of Rs 692,853 crore, Hindustan Unilever (Rs 451,482 crore) and HDFC (Rs 398,994 crore).

RIL’s market valuation has been moving a shade below the Rs 10 lakh crore mark in the last a few sessions. The company is still ahead of British energy major BP Plc in terms of market valuation. BP’s m-cap was at $ 127.86 billion at close of trade on the NYSE.

“We will put two important factors that should be seen as a catalyst for this share. Firstly, the Jio disruption. Second, the stake sale to Aramco has further made its valuation going forward attractive since their aim to achieve the debt-free balance sheet is likely to be seen in FY2021,” said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

