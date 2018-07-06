Reliance Industries AGM: Jio fibre broadband to connect 1,100 cities

Reliance Jio, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, Thursday unveiled an optical-fiber based broadband system which will extend connectivity to 1,100 cities, aiming to be a gamechanger in the internet, communication and entertainment (ICE) segment. The latest move is expected to trigger a price war, drag margins lower and spur consolidation in the broadband and entertainment segment.

“We will now extend this fibre connectivity — JioGigaFiber — to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions,” RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said while unveiling details of the scheme at the firm’s annual general meeting.

However, Ambani did not give price plans for JioGigaFiber. RIL shares fell 2.53 per cent to Rs 965 on the BSE on Thursday.

Ambani’s elder son Akash and his twin sister Isha demonstrated the high-speed fiber broadband and JioPhone 2 at the AGM.

“For the home this means… ultra high definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing, voice activated virtual assistants who obey your every command, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping,” Ambani said. “Optical fiber based fixed-line broadband is the future. Fixed-line broadband offers hundreds of megabits, even gigabits per second of data speeds.”

“We are currently running beta trials in thousands of homes. Starting August 15, you can start registering your interest for JioGigaFiber through both MyJio and Jio.com,” he said, adding, “at Jio, we are determined to take India to be among the top 5 in broadband connectivity…”

Ambani also unveiled an upgraded version of its phone — JioPhone 2. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 from August 15.

The company has invested over Rs 2,50,000 crore for creating state-of-the-art digital infrastructure to provide mobile and broadband connectivity across the country, with the largest fiber footprint, Ambani said.

“We have built a Digital Connectivity Platform of unparalleled capacity and a nation-wide reach. This has enabled Reliance to strategically reinvent itself as a technology platform company. Digital platforms have become the new-age factories and service providers,” he said.

According to Ambani, these new hyper-growth engines of value creation are fired by the combination of digital connectivity, computing power and software. “They use data as the raw material, and Artificial Intelligence plays the role that electricity played in the past,” he said.

“215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world. Data usage has grown from 125 crore GBs per month to more than 240 crore GBs per month,” he said. Voice usage on the network has grown from 250 crore minutes per day to more than 530 crore minutes per day, he added. The amount of video consumption has grown to more than 340 crore hours per month.

Experts said they expect JioGigaFiber to be a game changer in the ICT sector and drive the Digital India vision. “We expect the initiative to transform allied sectors such as the healthcare, education, agriculture and the retail industry. The focus on agriculture, health and education is the need of the moment and will help prepare networks for offerings and use cases anticipated in 5G, which is a matter of high importance for the Government,” said Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI.

