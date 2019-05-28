Reliance Capital to sell BIG FM to Music Broadcast for Rs 1,200 crore

Reliance Capital of the Anil Ambani group has decided to sell its FM radio business by divesting its entire stake in BIG FM Radio to Jagran Prakashan-owned Music Broadcast Ltd (MBL) for an estimated value of Rs 1,200 crore.

Advertising

Reliance Capital and Reliance Land will divest their entire equity stake in Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd (RBNL) to Music Broadcast Ltd (MBL). The move would help in reducing the loan burden of the Reliance group firms, it added. “This transaction is part of our overall strategy to reduce exposure in non-core businesses and will reduce our debt by an estimated Rs 1,200 crore,” the statement Reliance Capital CFO Amit Bapna said in a statement.

RBNL operates under the brand name BIG FM Radio network with 58 stations across the country. MBL will initially acquire a 24 per cent equity stake of RBNL by way of a preferential allotment for Rs 202 crore. Thereafter, subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, MBL will acquire all of the remaining equity stake held by Reliance Capital and Reliance Land in RBNL at a total enterprise value of Rs 1,050 crore.

RCap will receive an around Rs 150 crore from the disposal of other assets of RBNL which do not form part of the transaction with MBL, in accordance with the regulations. MBL, which operates Radio City said its board has approved the acquisition of RBNL. “Together with the recently announced stake sale in Reliance Nippon Asset Management for Rs 6,000 crore and other ongoing monetisation plans, we expect RCap’s debt to reduce by nearly Rs 12,000 crore (close to 70 per cent) in the current financial year,” Bapna said.