Reliance Capital invites Nippon Life to buy its stake in asset management JV

Reliance Capital has invited its joint venture partner Nippon Life Insurance Co Ltd to make an offer to acquire up to 42.88 per cent stake held by Reliance Capital in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd.

Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance Co Ltd currently hold equal stake of 42.88 per cent in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd and remaining is held by the public shareholders. The data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that, Reliance Mutual Fund has an average assets under management of Rs 2.36 lakh crore as on October-December quarter. Officials in the industry said that while the valuation of the deal is not known, if the transaction goes through, it will trigger an open offer from Nippon Life. If deal is concluded, the fund house will be a wholly owned mutual fund in India. On Thursday, shares of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd surged as much as 20 per cent to close at Rs 187.05 on BSE, after the announcement of this development.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd listed on the stock exchanges in November 2017 and is down by around 25.8 per cent against the issue price of Rs 252. The market capitalization of the Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd stood at Rs 11,447.46 crore as on Thursday closing. Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd is the asset manager of Reliance Mutual Fund (RMF) Schemes. RNAM also has the mandate for fund management from Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) [as a Sponsor of the Pension Fund Manager], Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO).