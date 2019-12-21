Reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry: Tata Sons to move SC soon

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (File photo) National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (File photo)

Lawyers for Tata Sons Ltd on Friday said it is getting ready to approach the Supreme Court against the November 18 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restoring Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as its executive chairman. The NCLAT had suspended its direction for Mistry’s reinstatement for four weeks, on a request by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for Tata Sons.

“We are taking all appropriate legal recourses and everything will be activated well before expiry of four weeks granted as a stay by NCLAT”, Singhvi told The Indian Express. About the grounds on which the appeal would lie, Singhvi said “as a lawyer for the losing party, you must discount what I say. But I do believe that the judgment is deeply flawed.”

He said there were several “legally inform conclusions” and elaborated some of these. “Firstly, it turns the fundamental substratum and overriding principle of corporate law on its head viz corporate majority, which is at the heart of corporate decision making. Secondly, its direction for majority and minorities to consult each other before appointments are made is unprecedented in corporate law. Thirdly, assuming without in any manner conceding that there was any error in Mistry’s removal, it is unheard of in corporate law to direct reinstatement as executive chairperson of Tata Sons, and of operating companies, or even as director of these companies, after the board has lost confidence in Mistry and after an interval of three years”, the senior counsel said.

He also said the “analogy of the old saying that a dismissed employee will not be foisted on an unwilling employer, applies very much here”. He pointed out that in the verdict, there was an “extraordinary and repetitive reliance on a November 2016 press statement” which was issued “in response to leaked speculative information against Tata Sons and was to impart stability and clarity”. However, the judgment “ironically” uses it “as proof of global concern about Tata’s instability”, he said.

Singhvi claimed that the relief of reinstatement was one Mistry had “given up … seeking”. Directing Mistry’s reinstatement as executive chairman of Tata Sons Ltd and director of the Tata companies, the NCLAT had declared as “illegal … the proceedings of the sixth meeting of the Board of Directors of ‘Tata Sons Limited’ held on Monday, 24th October, 2016 so far as it relates to removal and other actions taken against” him. The appellate tribunal restrained Ratan N Tata and the nominee of the Tata Trusts from taking any decision in advance which requires majority decision of the Board of Directors or in the Annual General Meeting.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App