Registration of new companies under EPFO, ESIC to be done on MCA portal

Registration of new public, private limited companies and one person company under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will now be done on the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs instead of the Labour Ministry’s Shram Suvidha Portal at present, the Labour Ministry said Friday.

“As part of the ongoing efforts to improve India’s ranking in the doing business report 2021, Ministry of Labour and Employment has completed the reform to integrate process of registration for GST, EPFO, ESIC and profession Tax for Maharashtra with company incorporation, in tandem with the MCA,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The reform has been completed by making the registration of new Public, Private Limited Companies and One Person Company for ESIC and EPFO mandatory through the Spice+ and AGILE-PRO eforms of MCA with effect from February 15, 2020.”

However, the above new companies will have to comply with provisions of EPF & MP Act, 1952, and ESI Act, 1948 when they cross the threshold limit of employment under the respective Acts, it added.

