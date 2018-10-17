RBI refuses more time to Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor, tells bank to appoint new chief by February 1

Rana Kapoor, CEO and MD, YES Bank (File) Rana Kapoor, CEO and MD, YES Bank (File)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has refused to give an extension to Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the bank to appoint a new chief by February 1, 2019, the private lender said Wednesday. The Yes Bank board had sought at least a three-month extension for Kapoor from the RBI beyond January 31, 2019.

“The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Shri Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank should be appointed by February 1, 2019,” the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

The RBI had earlier curtailed the three-year term that the board had sought for Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to January 31, 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement.

Yes Bank shares dropped 6.85 per cent to close at Rs 231.75 apiece on BSE.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App