Payment aggregator licence: RBI asks Paytm Payments Services to reapply

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Paytm Payments Services Ltd’s (PPSL), the wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm, to reapply for the authorisation to provide payment aggregator services to online merchants.

PPSL has to resubmit the application within 120 calendar days for the payment aggregator services, as per a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The central bank has also barred PPSL from onboarding new online merchants.

The company will seek necessary approval for past downward investment from One97 Communication Ltd (OCL) into it, to comply with FDI guidelines. OCL is the parent company of Paytm.

Last year, Paytm had transferred its online payment aggregation business to PPSL, which had applied to the RBI for authorisation for acting as a payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

Paytm said the action will not have any material impact on its business and revenues, since the communication from RBI is applicable only to onboarding of new online merchants.

“We can continue to onboard new offline merchants and offer them payment services including all-in-one QR, soundbox, card machines, etc,” the company said.

PPSL can continue to do business with existing online merchants, for whom the services will remain unaffected, it said.