scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Payment aggregator licence: RBI asks Paytm Payments Services to reapply

One97 Communications which owns the Paytm brand, had proposed to transfer the payment aggregator services business undertaken by it to Paytm Payments Services (PPSL) in December 2020 to comply with payment aggregator guidelines of the RBI but the banking regulator had rejected its application.

Paytm said PPSL has now received a letter from RBI in response to an application for the authorisation to provide PA services for online merchants. (File)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Paytm Payments Services Ltd’s (PPSL), the wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm, to reapply for the authorisation to provide payment aggregator services to online merchants.

PPSL has to resubmit the application within 120 calendar days for the payment aggregator services, as per a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The central bank has also barred PPSL from onboarding new online merchants.

The company will seek necessary approval for past downward investment from One97 Communication Ltd (OCL) into it, to comply with FDI guidelines. OCL is the parent company of Paytm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...

Last year, Paytm had transferred its online payment aggregation business to PPSL, which had applied to the RBI for authorisation for acting as a payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

Paytm said the action will not have any material impact on its business and revenues, since the communication from RBI is applicable only to onboarding of new online merchants.

“We can continue to onboard new offline merchants and offer them payment services including all-in-one QR, soundbox, card machines, etc,” the company said.

Advertisement

PPSL can continue to do business with existing online merchants, for whom the services will remain unaffected, it said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 11:52:45 am
Next Story

Bipasha Basu shares first photograph of daughter Devi. See here

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close