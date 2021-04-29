scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Rahul Bajaj resigns as Chairman of Bajaj Auto

Niraj Bajaj, non-executive Director of the company, has been appointed as Chairman of Bajaj Auto with effect from May 1.

April 29, 2021
Rahul Bajaj (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced that Rahul Bajaj has resigned as the non-executive director and chairman of the company. He has been appointed as Chairman Emeritus of the auto major for a term of five years with effect from May 1.

In an exchange filing, the company said that Niraj Bajaj, Non-executive Director of Bajaj Auto has been appointed as its chairman with effect from May 1.

Bajaj Auto said that Rahul Bajaj, who has been at the helm of the company since 1972 and of the Bajaj Group for five decades, has tendered his resignation considering his age. His resignation will come into effect from close of business hours on April 30, 2021.

“Shri Rahul Bajaj has made a huge contribution to the success of the Company and the Group over the last five decades. Considering his tremendous experience and in the interest of the Company and to continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and wisdom from time to time in an advisory role and as a mentor, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today and as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 1 May 2021,” the company statement said.

This will be taken up at the ensuing annual general meeting for the approval of the shareholders, the company said.

