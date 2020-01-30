Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role at Bajaj Auto

In 2005, Rahul Bajaj started passing the reigns of the company to his son Rajiv Bajaj, who became the managing director of Bajaj Auto and led the company to become a global automobile player. In 2005, Rahul Bajaj started passing the reigns of the company to his son Rajiv Bajaj, who became the managing director of Bajaj Auto and led the company to become a global automobile player.

Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj will step down from his executive role and continue at the company as a “non-executive director” while holding his current title, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Due to certain commitments and other pre-occupation, Rahul Bajaj has decided not to continue as a whole-time director of the company after the expiry of his current term on March 31, 2020,” Bajaj Auto was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bajaj was first appointed as a director when he was 31. His last directorial appointment was made by the board on April 1, 2015. The term is set to expire on March 31, 2020, Bajaj Auto informed in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto further stated that its board of directors, in a meeting held on Thursday, had approved Rahul’s appointment as a non-executive director with the designation continuing as the chairman of the company with effect from April 1, 2020, subject to shareholders’ approval.

As per the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, since Bajaj has attained the age of 75, shareholders’ approval is a prerequisite for his appointment as a non-executive Chairman. The appointment will take place by a special resolution by way of postal ballot.

With Bajaj at the helm of the company since 1965, the company rose to become one of the most successful automobile manufacturers in India’s history. Also, Bajaj Auto, which is the group’s flagship brand, witnessed a turnover growth of Rs 12,000 crore from a mere Rs 7.2 crores

