Qatar wealth fund to buy 25% in Adani’s Mumbai power utility biz

ATL has a cumulative transmission network of around 14,738 circuit km, out of which 11,477 circuit km is operational and 3,261 circuit km is at various stages of construction.

Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, has proposed to buy a 25.1 per cent stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd for around Rs 3,200 crore ($450 million). A part of Adani Transmission Ltd, AEML distributes power to three million consumers in Mumbai.

“Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) and a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) have signed definitive agreements for the sale of a 25.1 per cent stake in AEML to QIA and for a shareholder subordinated debt investment by QIA in AEML,” said an exchange filing. “The total QIA investment in AEML will be approximately Rs 3,200 crore,” the filing added. This is the second biggest investment in an Adani group company after France’s Total SA decided to buy a stake in gas distribution company Adani Gas in October.

ATL acquired the power generation, transmission and distribution business in Mumbai run by Anil Ambani-led Reliance Energy Ltd for Rs 13,801 crore, after securing regulatory approvals in 2018.

AEML is the licensee for an integrated power distribution, transmission and generation business that currently serves over three million consumers across a license area of about 400 sq km in Mumbai. Its market share of Mumbai is close to 87 per cent by license area, 67 per cent by consumers served and 55 per cent by electricity supplied.

“As part of the transaction, ATL and QIA have agreed definitive plans to ensure that over 30 per cent of the electricity supplied by AEML is sourced from solar and wind power plants by the year 2023,” the statement said. “In addition, ATL and QIA have agreed a number of other green initiatives to combat climate change and facilitate the transition to a sustainable, low carbon economy,” it said.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said his company, together with QIA, will work towards improving the reliability of supply and consumer satisfaction. “We believe this transaction is a significant step in the journey of the Adani Group, marking the start of a long term partnership with QIA,” he said.

Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO, QIA, said, “We look forward to a long term partnership with Adani Group, with whom we share an inter-generational perspective on investments and a common vision for the sustainable growth and continued success of AEML”.

He added, “This investment demonstrates our confidence in India, with whom Qatar shares deep-rooted ties and excellent relations.” The deal is expected to complete in early 2020 subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary conditions precedent.

