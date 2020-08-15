PW resigns as GVK Power & Infra auditor

PW stated that the company has not provided details of information and explanation sought from GVK Power.(Source: www.gvk.com)

Price Waterhouse has resigned as auditor of GVK Power & Infrastructure, stating that the company has not provided details of information and explanation sought from GVK Power.

“Details of information and explanations sought and still not provided is reiterated in our letter dated August 12, 2020 to the management and copied to the audit committee,” the auditor said in a letter to the audit committee of the company. This letter was sent to the stock exchanges on Friday.

“In view of the various matters described in our communications, including the recent events in relation to company’s subsidiary, MIAL, we have assessed the appropriateness of our continuance as statutory auditors of the company and accordingly wish to communicate our intention to resign,” it said.

