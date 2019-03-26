Purdue Pharma and Sacklers reach $275 million settlement in opioid lawsuit

Written by Jan Hoffman

Advertising

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and its owners, the Sackler family, will pay nearly $275 million to settle a closely watched lawsuit brought by the state of Oklahoma, two months before the trial was set to begin, a person close to the situation said.

Details of the agreement are to be revealed by the Oklahoma attorney general’s office at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. A spokesman for Purdue Pharma declined to comment.

So far, the trial, which includes other pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson and Johnson is still on track to begin May 28. On Monday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court turned aside a bid by the defendants to delay the start by 100 days.

Settling the case with a company that many believe ignited the opioid crisis means that the public will not hear a full recounting of Purdue’s actions in promoting OxyContin to doctors and underplaying its addictive properties, including testimony by the Sackler family, who were not personally named in the state’s lawsuit.