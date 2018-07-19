Promoters to dilute 12 per cent stake in HDFC asset management firm

Post-issue, excluding reserved portion for employees and shareholders, HDFC’s shareholding will come down to 52.92 per cent from 56.97, while that of Standard Life will be down from 37.98 to 30.03 per cent. Post-issue, excluding reserved portion for employees and shareholders, HDFC’s shareholding will come down to 52.92 per cent from 56.97, while that of Standard Life will be down from 37.98 to 30.03 per cent.

Promoters of HDFC Asset Management Company — HDFC and Standard Life — will dilute 12.01 per cent stake in the AMC through a Rs 2,800-crore initial public offering at a price band of Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

While main promoter HDFC will dilute 4.08 per cent to the public through the offer, foreign partner Standard Life will sell 8.1 per cent of its holding in the fund house, one of the largest among the private players. Post-issue, excluding reserved portion for employees and shareholders, HDFC’s shareholding will come down to 52.92 per cent from 56.97, while that of Standard Life will be down from 37.98 to 30.03 per cent.

The offer, which closes on July 27, comprises a net offer to the public of up to 22,177,555 shares, a reservation of up to 0.15 per cent of the post-offer paid up equity capital for its employees; 0.26 per cent for HDFC employees, up to 1.13 per cent for HDFC shareholders.

‘Deterioration in some macros beyond the country’s control’

Mumbai: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said deterioration in some of India’s macroeconomic fundamentals which were in good shape during the start of 2018, is largely an outcome of circumstances beyond India’s control.

Parekh said emerging markets, including India, have borne the brunt due to 3 key factors: strengthening US dollar, rising interest rates in US, which has been aggravated by tightening dollar liquidity and rising oil prices. —ENS

