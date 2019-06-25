Toggle Menu
Promoters sell 10 per cent stake in Emami for Rs 1,230 crorehttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/companies/promoters-sell-10-per-cent-stake-in-emami-for-rs-1230-crore-5797968/

Promoters sell 10 per cent stake in Emami for Rs 1,230 crore

The total promoter stake in Emami Limited, subsequent to the stake sale, stands at a controlling majority of 52.74 per cent.

Emami, Emami group, Emami shares, Emami products, Indian express
The company divested 10 per cent stake to marquee institutional investors on the floor of the stock exchange.

FMCG conglomerate Emami Group has raised Rs 1,230 crore through a stake sale, mainly to be used for reducing debt at the promoters level, the firm said Monday. The company divested 10 per cent stake to marquee institutional investors on the floor of the stock exchange.

The total promoter stake in Emami Limited, subsequent to the stake sale, stands at a controlling majority of 52.74 per cent. The promoters intend to maintain this controlling majority stake in Emami without further diluting it, a company statement said.

Emami Group’s promoters have an adequate pool of diverse assets, the valuation of which are quite high. With a view to further lower debt and reap the benefits of such investments, the process of identification for divestment of such assets has been initiated. This could pare the debt of the Emami Group in six-eight months.

Mohan Goenka, director, Emami Group, said, “The promoters are committed towards being proactive in addressing business and industry challenges and working in the best interests of all Emami Group stakeholders; the stake sale and asset identification activity are examples of steps toward this commitment.”

Director Aditya Agarwal added that deleveraging the debt was the company’s priority.—FE

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Effective tax base growth highest in five years
2 Bombay High Court upholds 2016 arbitral award, tells Mehras to pay Rs 700 crore
3 Indian suppliers integral part of our global supply chain: Boeing