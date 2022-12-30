scorecardresearch
Profit levels growing twice the rate of debt since 9 years: Adani

Adani said the debt-EBITDA ratio for the Group has come down to 3.2 from 7.6, terming it as “very very healthy” for a group where most of the companies are in the infrastructure space with an assured and predictable cash flow unlike manufacturing.

Stating that his business is “financially very strong and secure”, Adani Group Chairman and Founder Gautam Adani said that the profit levels for his Group is growing twice at the rate of debt from the last nine years. Rating agencies have given rating as high as sovereign rating to Adani Group, he said, adding that almost 50 per cent of the Group’s borrowing is now through international bonds.

“I must confess that I am greatly surprised by the conversations around our debt. We are financially very strong and secure. Such noises are coming mainly from two categories. The first category is of the people who are not doing deep diving to understand the detailed nuances of debt and finances of the company. I am sure if they make an effort to understand the financial statements, all the misgivings about debt will disappear. However, there is a second category of people with a vested interest deliberately creating confusion and misunderstanding to tarnish the reputation of the Group. The fact of the matter is that in the past nine years, our profit has been growing at twice the rate of our debt,” he said in an interview with India Today.

Adani said the debt-EBITDA ratio for the Group has come down to 3.2 from 7.6, terming it as “very very healthy” for a group where most of the companies are in the infrastructure space with an assured and predictable cash flow unlike manufacturing. “It is for this reason that not only national but international rating agencies have rated us equivalent to India’s sovereign ratings,” he said.

On concerns regarding banks’ exposure to debt of the Adani Group, he said the exposure level to banks has come down. “People raise concerns without verifying the facts. The fact is that nine years ago out of our total debt, 86 per cent was lending from Indian banks. But not, the exposure of Indian banks in our total lending is reduced to only a level of 32 per cent. Almost 50 per cent of our borrowing is now through international bonds…international investors are very astute and subscribe after proper diligence and due study,” he said.

In August, Adani became the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $137.4 billion. In the same month, CreditSights, Fitch Group’s debt research unit, had said that the Adani Group is “deeply over leveraged”, and may, “in the worst-case scenario”, spiral into a debt trap and possibly a default. Later in September in a new report, CreditSights had then said that it had discovered calculation errors in its recent debt report on two Adani Group companies, following a conversation with the management but pointed out that the corrections did not change its investment recommendations.

