Pride month: Tinder to now let users swipe right on list with LGBT+ choices

Popular dating app Tinder has marked the start of LGBT Pride Month by rolling out an update that will allow users to detail their sexual orientation for the first time.

The dating app, which has two billion views per day, has teamed up with U.S.-based LGBT+ rights organisation GLAAD to develop a feature that will allow users more control over sexual preferences and potential matches.

“You can choose to see people of your same orientation first – the choice is yours,” Tinder said in a statement, noting that the app aims to evolve and change “just like sexuality”.

Users can now choose up to three options from a list of choices that includes straight, gay, queer, asexual, bisexual, and demisexual. Previously, users could only choose between men, women, or both.

Andre du Plessis, executive director at campaign group ILGA World praised the move, saying that language was important in allowing people to express themselves.

“Everybody’s sexuality is unique so it’s encouraging to see a platform like Tinder taking steps to allow its users to simply be the diversity of human sexuality that they are,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“One thing is clear: this language will always be evolving and the conversation will never be closed!” The app, owned by Match Group, has made “swipe left” and “swipe right” a point of pop culture conversations with the move allowing users to find or reject dating partners.

The new feature will be rolled out in the United States, Britain, Canada, Ireland, India, Australia and New Zealand in June.