Potential applicants seek Orchid Pharma FY19 financials before submitting resolution plan

The potential resolution applicants for Orchid Pharma, which is undergoing a fresh round of bidding process, have sought provisional financials of the company for 2018-19 to be shared with them prior to submission of the resolution plan. The last date for submission of the resolution plan by potential investors is May 10.

According to an Orchid Pharma filing with the stock exchanges, the committee of creditors (CoC) of the company, in a meeting held on May 3, had been informed that the potential applicants want to possess provisional financials for the year ended March 31, 2019, before submission of resolution plans.

However, the resolution professional (RP) said the statutory audit for 2018-19 would not be completed before the due date for submission of resolution plans, as the audit is for the entire fiscal.

As Orchid Pharma is a listed entity and the details sought for are price sensitive, the RP informed the CoC that the financial information requested for would be uploaded on the firm’s website.

The RP has also informed the CoC that the US Food and Drug Administration had issued a notice on April 24, 2019, for inspection of the company’s facility in Alathur, Kanchipuram, during July 22 to 31, 2019.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 28 had cancelled the resolution plan of US-based Ingen Capital Group, as the investor failed to implement the plan approved by the tribunal earlier. The drugmaker has a total debt of Rs 3,200 crore from a consortium of 24 banks.

The NCLT allowed 105 days for a fresh corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), considering the time lost from the date of previous expression of interest, that is November 16, 2017, to the date of annulment of the approved resolution plan of Ingen Capital. It had also reinstated the RP and the CoC to ensure running of the firm as a going concern.

SV Ramkumar, the RP, had invited resolution plans from eligible participants on April 10,and the last date for submission of resolution plans is May 10, 2019. —FE