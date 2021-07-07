Post Digit Insurance stake sale, $1.4-bn windfall for investor Fairfax

Since Digit was founded in 2017, Toronto-based Fairfax has invested approximately $154 million in the former.

Prem Watsa, founder of Fairfax group, has struck a goldmine in his investment in Go Digit General Insurance Ltd. Fairfax Financial Holdings has made a $1.4-billion (around Rs 10,000 crore) gain after Digit launched a $200-million share sale at a valuation well above Fairfax’s investment in the four-year-old company.

Watsa’s investment in this comparatively small insurance firm has appreciated by ten times in a period of four years, making it one of the fastest appreciations in the insurance sector.

Since Digit was founded in 2017, Toronto-based Fairfax has invested approximately $154 million in the former. That investment is currently carried on Fairfax’s balance sheet at $532 million and, when the new equity issuances by Digit close and the Indian government and regulatory approvals are given, will have an aggregate market value of approximately $2.3 billion, Fairfax said.

Fairfax had recently acquired a majority stake in CSB Bank.

On Monday, Digit — which boasts of cricketer Virat Kohli as an investor — said it was raising money by selling stock to a group of institutional investors that includes Faering Capital, Sequoia Capital India and IIFL Alternate Asset Managers. The latest financing values Digit Insurance at $3.5-billion (Rs 25,900 crore).

Compared to this, the market valuation of public sector New India Assurance — India’s largest general insurance firm — is around Rs 27,826 crore ($ 3.76 billion). Digit’s total premium income in the first two months of FY22 was Rs 506 crore with market share of 1.71 per cent whereas New India recorded a premium income of Rs 6,079 crore and a market share of 20.52 per cent.

When the new equity issuances by Digit Insurance close, the increased valuation of Digit Insurance will result in Fairfax recording a net unrealised gain on investments of approximately $1.4 billion on its investment in Digit compulsorily convertible preference shares (an increase of approximately $47 in book value per basic share), Fairfax said.