Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

PM: Maruti Suzuki’s success symbol of strong India-Japan partnership

Modi also congratulated Maruti Suzuki for completing 40 years of partnership, calling it a symbol of the strong partnership between India and Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has targeted to be self-reliant in meeting its energy requirement in the next 25 years. He was addressing a gathering at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre here to virtually lay foundation stones for an electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant of Japanese automobile giant Suzuki Motor Corporation in Hansalpur, Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana, while also commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India.

“Friends, in the Amrit Kaal of next 25 years, it is our target that India become atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in meeting with its energy requirement. We know that a big chunk of energy consumption is associated with transport. And therefore, innovation and efforts in that direction must be our priority. I am confident that with cooperation from all of you and all the friends from auto sector, India will attain this target,” the Prime Minister said.

In this context, Modi also referred to various efforts being made by his government to give impetus to the EV ecosystem in India by offering various incentives to the buyers of EV vehicles. “The speed with which the EV market has grown, one would not have imagined it some years ago. One big characteristic feature of electric vehicles is they are silent. Whether it is a two-wheeler or four-wheeler, they don’t make noise. This silence is not only of its engineering, but also of the beginning of a silent revolution in this country.”

He expressed happiness that Suzuki was working on alternatives like biofuel, ethanol blending, hybrid EV etc, and suggested the company also start projects in exploring possibilities related to compressed bio gas (CBG).

Modi also congratulated Maruti Suzuki for completing 40 years of partnership, calling it a symbol of the strong partnership between India and Japan. “The success of Maruti Suzuki is also a symbol of strong partnership between India and Japan. In the last eight years, this relationship between the two countries has achieved new heights. Today, the bullet train between Maharashtra and Gujarat and Rudraksh Center in Banaras of Uttar Pradesh are examples of India-Japan friendship,” he said, while remembering the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Prime Minister said Japan has maintained a special bond with Gujarat since the organisation of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, where Japan has always been a partner country. “The relation between India and Japan is much higher than diplomatic limits,” he added.

Recollecting his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said he then used to say he wanted to create a “mini-Japan” in the state. “The feeling behind that (sentence) was to ensure that our guests from Japan get the feel of Japan. We made attempts to ensure that the companies of Japan and their people do not face any difficulty here (in Gujarat). We paid attention to small things,” Modi said, adding how he started having golf courses (as people of Japan are very fond of playing golf), restaurants offering Japanese cuisine etc in the state. He also said people in the state are also now learning the Japanese language.

The Prime Minister said it is due to such efforts that today, over 125 Japanese companies are functioning from Gujarat.

The event in Gandhinagar was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP president C R Patil, Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki non-executive chairman RC Bhargava, Suzuki Motor president Toshihiro Suzuki and Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the function virtually.

In his address to the gathering, Toshihiro Suzuki announced setting up of a new company — Suzuki R&D Center India — a wholly-owned company by Suzuki, Japan. He added that the company is aiming to strengthen its research and development (R&D) competitiveness and capabilities in new fields of technology not only in India, but also for global markets.

