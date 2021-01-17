Placed on Notorious Markets List, Snapdeal calls USTR report ‘ill-informed, incorrect’

Snapdeal and four Indian shopping complexes have figured in the latest 2020 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy issued by the Office of the USTR.

Snapdeal, one of India’s largest e-commerce platforms, has contested a US Trade Representative (USTR) report that placed it on the Notorious Markets List for counterfeiting and piracy, and termed it ill-informed and incorrect.

Snapdeal and four Indian shopping complexes have figured in the latest 2020 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy issued by the Office of the USTR. “The report released by the USTR tarnishes the image of the world’s leading marketplaces, including Amazon, Mercado Libre, Pinduoduo, Shopee, Snapdeal, Taobao, Tokopedia and many others, based on incorrect understanding of practices and laws applicable to various markets,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson Friday.

“The report reflects a poor understanding of the governing law in various jurisdictions, including India. While courts in India continue to uphold and assert the distinction between marketplaces and sellers,” the USTR report wilfully blurs this distinction to further a flawed point of view.

“In doing so, it ignores clear and well-established regulatory and legal frameworks under which marketplaces operate,” the company said. The spokesperson said the comments made about Snapdeal were factually incorrect and repeated the falsehoods contained in a 2019 report, which it had also strongly rebutted.

The lack of diligence is evident in including reference to related sites that have ceased to operate four years ago, the company said.

The USTR report said Snapdeal remains a concern for right holders who report that the volume of counterfeit products on this platform has risen over the past year. “According to a November 2018 survey, 37 per cent of purchasers reported that they had received a counterfeit product from Snapdeal. In July 2019, Snapdeal’s founders were accused of criminal conduct in India for selling counterfeit products there. Right holders have also sued Snapdeal for selling counterfeit goods,” it said. PTI