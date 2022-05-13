Pipeline Infrastructure and GAIL ink MoU to collaborate and develop hydrogen-based ecosystem

Pipeline Infrastructure Ltd (PIL) on Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GAIL (India) for cooperation and collaboration towards development and strengthening of the hydrogen-based ecosystem in India.

The MoU aims at collectively exploring the feasibility, desirability and viability of hydrogen as a source of energy and thus build a partnership between the companies, the company informed in a statement.

PIL and GAIL will explore various options for transportation using the existing natural gas pipeline and the end use of hydrogen, it said.

India as a nation is at a very nascent stage with respect to hydrogen as an energy source. The focus of all the stakeholders including the government, industry bodies, industry peers and consumers, should be on exploring production, transmission, and distribution of hydrogen for making it viable to be able to contribute towards fulfilling India’s COP26 commitment, the statement said.