Piaggio arm sets up first EV facility in Chennai

Piaggio Group’s Indian subsidiary Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd has set up its first electric vehicle (EV) outlet in Chennai, a first-of-its kind facility in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Saturday.

Inaugurated by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, M A Subramanium, the experience centre (EV showroom) will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of EVs, the Italy-based company said.

“We are happy to open our first EV exclusive showroom in Tamil Nadu at Chennai. Chennai being a big metro and a major business hub, inter-city transportation business is one of the major economic drivers,” said Saju Nair, EVP and head of commercial vehicle business, Piaggio India.

After Chennai, the company further looks to expand its EV presence in various other markets in Tamil Nadu, Nair added. Piaggio had recently launched its FX range (fixed battery) of EVs in both cargo and passenger segments. These products will be available at the Chennai outlet, the company said.

“With the TN government’s focus on eco-friendly technologies, EV vehicles are going to be of extreme importance in the future. Our EV policy is drawn in order to facilitate multi-fold increase in production and infrastructure development of electric vehicles,” said Subramanium at the launch.