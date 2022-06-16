scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

PhonePe says not planning IPO right now

PhonePe said in a statement that the company was focused on building its business and will go public once the core businesses turn profitable.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 6:09:59 pm
walmart, flipkart, covid-19 aidWalmart, Flipkart and PhonePe set up on-site vaccination clinics for associates and their households, as well as for full-time contractors and delivery workers. (Express File Photo/Representational)

Walmart-backed payments company PhonePe on Thursday said it is not planning an IPO right now and will look at going public once its core businesses turn profitable.

“PhonePe is not planning an IPO right now,” the company said in a statement. “We are focusing on building our business, and will go public once our core businesses turn profitable and our new initiatives have achieved a good product-market fit and scale.” It did not give details of its financials.

PhonePe was founded in 2015 and was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. It became part of Walmart after the retailer acquired Flipkart Group in 2018.

Flipkart owns about 87 per cent stake in PhonePe, while Walmart has about 10 per cent.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
Explained: The govt jobs situationPremium
Explained: The govt jobs situation
More Premium Stories >>

“We are moving our holding company to India, and are actively working on this,” the statement added.

Its holding company is currently registered out of Singapore.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement