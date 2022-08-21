PharmEasy parent co withdraws draft red herring prospectus

Fearing volatility in stock markets, API Holdings, the parent company of healthtech unicorn PharmEasy, has withdrawn the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) it had filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the company informed shareholders in a notice.
The pre-IPO draft papers, which were filed last year, are being withdrawn due to “market conditions and strategic considerations”, the company said. The markets regulator had approved PharmEasy’s Rs 6,250-crore initial public offering (IPO).
However, API Holdings intends to raise funds to finance its expansion and growth plans. The notice by the company said that it would raise additional funds via a rights issues at an issue price of Rs 100 a share.
Subscriber Only Stories
TMC worker killed, 4 held
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sri Lanka delegation in talks with Indian ashrams for tie-ups to boost tourism
10 officers from ATS, three from CID to probe Pansare murder case: Govt to HC
Man held from Shirdi over planting of IED in police officer’s vehicle in Punjab
IIT Bombay awards 449 PhDs, highest ever
222 Govindas from Mumbai injured
Fadnavis seeking votes in Balasaheb’s name, Modi era over: Uddhav
‘DST will support agri start-ups’: Jitendra Singh
Ajit Pawar: Govt can’t take decision on whims & wishes of one person
Man arrested for making minors beg at traffic signal
Mumbai: Security stepped up, Gateway, tourist spots shut
Dera Bassi: MC president arrested for casteist remarks; Cong cries vendetta, launches protest
Ravi Pujari, extradited from Senegal in 2020, acquitted in Bengaluru builder’s 2001 murder case