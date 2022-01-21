PFS vs independent dirs: Panel to look into ‘governance issues’

A day after three independent directors on the board of PTC India Financial Services (PFS) resigned over corporate governance issues and other matters, PTC India Ltd, the parent firm of PFS, said a senior level committee of the company is looking into alleged governance issues in PFS.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and observed that there are differences of opinion at operation and the board level of PFS on few issues. These issues are being looked into by a senior level committee of the company,” said Rajib K Mishra, Director (M&BD) & CMD In-charge, PTC India.

PFS refuted the allegations and stated that the matter will be addressed at the board level. The three independent directors who resigned are Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey, Santosh B Nayar and Thomas Mathew T, as per a filing.

In the resignation letters, they have alleged that certain actions of the Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of the company are “ultra-vires” and “in violation” of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The independent directors have also referred to the issues regarding Rs 125 crore-bridge loan given to NSL Nagapatnam Power and Infratech Pvt Ltd.

PFS shares crashed by 18.32 per cent to Rs 20.95 on Thursday.