Patient groups urge HealthMin to ‘discontinue’ J&J TB drug donations

Several patient activist groups have urged the Health Ministry to “discontinue” its acceptance of Johnson & Johnson’s donations of drug-resistant tuberculosis medication bedaquiline, alleging the US drug major aims for “concessions or leniency” on regulatory actions the government has taken against it.

J&J, earlier this month, announced that it would be providing 10,000 courses of bedaquiline, used to treat multi drug-resistant TB, “free of charge” to India through USAID in addition to the 10,000 courses it had committed before. However, in a letter sent to Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday, a group of 30 Indian and international patient activist groups have alleged this move is “in light” of recent regulatory findings, allegations and action taken against J&J over products like its “faulty” ASR hip implants.

The group has asked the Centre to “discontinue and phase out” donations to Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP). It also urged the minister to ensure that RNTCP then initiates the process of procuring the drug “independently” through a tender process supported by its own domestic budget or by The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

It has also asked him to “encourage alternative suppliers” to manufacture bedaquiline in India through legal and policy measures to “overcome patent barriers” for generic production of the drug here. It has specified the use of Section 100 of The Patents Act, 1970, which lists out the centre’s power to use inventions for the purposes of the government. “The donations of BDQ (bedaquiline) to India not only create dependence on donations from a single supplier but also stifle the government’s willingness to promote local production of BDQ by generic manufacturers to ensure affordable, sustainable and predictable supply to the government programme,” the group stated. It has sought a “clear policy” to regulate, accept and monitor drug donations to health programmes in India based on World Health Organization guidance on and “in consultation with public health groups and patients”.

The group has further requested the ministry to ensure it, as well as the country’s apex drug regulator and committees involved in helping patients aggrieved by Johnson & Johnson’s ASR hip implants are able to perform their mandate “independently and without any conflicts, real or perceived.” The government has so far ordered J&J to compensate four patients, said a senior government official on condition of anonymity.

“On the one hand, J&J continues to control the supply of BDQ to the detriment of patients in India and the rest of the developing world. On the other, it is employing every tactic possible to avoid civil and criminal responsibility for harmful medical devices that it has sold to patients in India,” the group claimed.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered by press time Tuesday.

“Johnson & Johnson did not solicit direct requests from governments as part of the bedaquiline donation program. The Indian government independently approached USAID, which administered the donation program, to request an additional 10,000 courses of bedaquiline, bringing the total requested and agreed to 20,000,” a J&J India spokesperson told The Indian Express.

The programme is expected to help countries, including India, prepare for the transition to a “sustainable access model” for bedaquiline–one of the last lines of defense against drug-resistant tuberculosis, according to the person. A TB survivor has challenged J&J’s patent applications for bedaquiline in India, which would be valid until 2023 and 2027, according to Medecins Sans Frontieres.