Oyo to invest Rs 1,400 crore in India and Nepal businesses

Having closed a fresh $1-billion round of funding recently, hospitality chain Oyo Hotels & Homes on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 1,400 crore in its businesses in India and Nepal. The bulk of the amount will be spent in upgrading infrastructure and building technology, said Aditya Ghosh, CEO, India and South Asia.

In September last year, SoftBank Vision Fund led a $800-million funding in Oyo, valuing the Gurgaon-based firm at close to $5 billion. In December, the company raised $100 million from Singapore-based Grab while earlier this year, China-based ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing pumped $100 million into Oyo.

So far, Oyo has raised around $1.7 billion in funding, according to data from Crunchbase.

Ghosh said Oyo would be present in 15 cities in Nepal in the next 10 months from the present three cities. By summer of 2019, the firm is targeting 10,000 rooms in the city. Founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said the company has close to $1.1 billion in its balance sheet and Rs 1,400 crore will be deployed from that.

“With a strong balance sheet, today we can go to more places than ever, introduce new categories, invest in our assets, while maintaining our high-quality standards, without raising any further capital,” Agarwal said.

“We are committing over Rs 1,400 crore for technology investments, renovation, and managing investments for the calendar year, and will provide more, if needed, to help the team ensure continued economically efficient growth,” he added. —FE