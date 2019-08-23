Oxytocin ban: Supreme Court raises more questions, refers matter to larger bench

The final decision on whether the government can block private pharmaceutical companies from manufacturing and selling vital pregnancy drug oxytocin in India has been deferred, with the Supreme Court deciding the issue needs further deliberation.

Advertising

A bench of the apex court hearing the government’s appeal on the issue on Thursday raised more questions it feels need to be answered before any decision is taken on the proposed ban.

The matter is now expected to be argued in front of a larger bench, as the judges who heard the case so far have asked that it be placed before the Chief Justice of India.

Oxytocin is administered to women during childbirth and is seen as crucial to prevent them from bleeding excessively – a common cause of maternal deaths. According to an India sample registration scheme survey conducted in 2001-2003, postpartum hemorrhage accounted for 38 per cent of maternal deaths in the country.

Advertising

In their 41-page order, justices Abhay Manohar Sapre and Indu Malhotra raised seven “substantial” questions of law, adding that this is “a fit case to refer the matter to a larger bench of three judges”.

“After having heard the Senior Counsel appearing for parties on both sides, we are of the view that the present group of appeals raise serious issues having far reaching implications. The twin issues which arise for consideration are on the one hand, the unregulated and clandestine manufacture of the drug Oxytocin, which is reportedly misused in milch animals; and on the other hand, the continued supply of an essential life-saving drug, which is used as the first line drug for prevention and treatment of post-partum haemorrhage at the time of childbirth,” stated the order drafted by Justice Malhotra.

Among the questions the judges raised was “whether it would be in public interest to restrict the manufacture of a life-saving drug for domestic use, to a single public sector undertaking, to the complete exclusion of the private sector companies, particularly in view of the high maternal mortality rates in the country?”

They also wanted to know whether there was “relevant and objective” material before the central government to exercise the power to prohibit the manufacture of the drug by the private sector companies for domestic use.

The order further raises questions on whether the object of curbing the “clandestine manufacture and unregulated use” of oxytocin can be achieved by imposing a ban on the manufacture of licensed drugs by private sector companies.

It also asked whether the classification made by the government’s ban notification between licensed public sector and private sector companies in the manufacture of oxytocin for domestic use “would achieve the object and purpose of preventing the unregulated and illegal use of the drug”.

The Health Ministry in April 2018 notified a ban on private firms from manufacturing and selling oxytocin to avoid its misuse in the veterinary field, stating it wanted to restrict the responsibility of supplying the drug to a Karnataka-based public sector manufacturer.

The move was seen as controversial, with some stakeholders arguing it could lead to a shortage of the crucial drug.

Following a case by drug makers like Mylan and Neon Laboratories and patient activist group All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN), the Delhi High Court in December quashed the ban on various grounds, including that it lacked scientific basis.

The government has appealed the decision at the Supreme Court, arguing that the Karnataka PSU, Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL), has built up the capacity to manufacture and supply the required quantity of the drug here.