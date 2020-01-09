‘Overvaluation of coal imports’: Supreme Court revives probe against Adani firm

Industrialist Gautam Adani in New Delhi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Industrialist Gautam Adani in New Delhi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

The Supreme Court stayed on Wednesday the Bombay High Court order quashing the Letters Rogatory (LRs) sent by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong in connection with investigation in a case of alleged overvaluation of Indonesian coal imports by an Adani group company.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant stayed the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted it would govern all DRI investigations. Mehta said the HC order stood in the way of the agency collecting evidence in the matter. The Bench declined the prayer of Adani Enterprises (AEL) that the matter be heard on a short notice without staying the HC order of October 18, 2019.

The HC quashed the LRs issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate on the ground that due process was not followed while issuing them. The HC made it clear that it had not gone into the merits of the LRs. The SC issued a notice to AEL and gave it two weeks’ time to reply to the appeal filed by the DRI. The DRI had, in March 2016, initiated probe into the matter pertaining to alleged overvaluation of coal imports between 2011 and 2015. Consequently, LRs were issued to Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong, seeking help in the probe. AEL approached the HC in September last year challenging the LRs.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App