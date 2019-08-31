Overlooked for chairman post, CBDT member Ranjan seeks retirement

CBDT Member (Legislation) and senior Indian Revenue Services official Akhilesh Ranjan, who was overlooked for the post of the Board’s Chairman, has written to the government seeking voluntary retirement, sources said Friday. On Wednesday, the government had granted a one-year extension to PC Mody, the current Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), who otherwise was due to retire on August 31 and Ranjan by way of seniority would have succeeded him as Chairman.

On August 19, Ranjan and other members of the task force on direct taxes headed by him had submitted the draft of the new direct tax legislation and report of the task force on direct tax law. The report is yet to be made public. Both Ranjan and the CBDT spokesperson did not respond to the queries sent by The Indian Express.

Sources said that Ranjan has sought retirement from the service owing to “family and personal reasons” but would have continued in the service had he been elevated as the Chairman. Ranjan, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was second in the succession line and was stipulated to retire in April next year.